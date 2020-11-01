The closure of bars, restaurants, non-essential shops and leisure facilities in England for at least four weeks during a Covid-19 lockdown will hit many businesses and employees hard.

In a bid to stop unemployment rates surging, Boris Johnson has announced that the furlough scheme will be extended until December.

The new lockdown will begin on November 5 and will be reviewed on December 2.

So what help is out there for those affected by the tough new coronavirus measures?

What's happening with the furlough scheme?

Speaking at a Downing Street update on Saturday evening, the prime minister said the government will extend furlough payments at 80%, up to a maximum of £2,500, to December and for the duration of the new national lockdown measures.

However, there will be some differences to March in that the new measures will be “time-limited”, starting on November 5 and ending on December 2.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, is available for employees and must be claimed by the employer.

Businesses can bring furloughed employees back to work on a part-time basis or furlough them full-time.

While you are furloughed your employer must still cover National Insurance and employer pension contributions.

People who work in the hospitality or leisure industries will be largely unable to work from home. Credit: PA

Can I be paid more than 80% of my wages?

The government will provide employers with 80% of employees' wages, but these can be topped up to 100% at businesses' discretion and out of their own pocket.

What about businesses?

The Treasury also announced that grants worth up to £3,000 per month are to be handed out for business premises forced which are to close.

There is also £1.1 billion that will go to local authorities for one-off payments to help them support businesses.

What support is there if I'm self-employed?

No changes have been announced to the Self-employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS).

Self-employed workers will get two more SEISS grants as part of the Winter Economy Plan.

The third SEISS grant will cover up to 40% of average monthly profits from November 2020 to January 2021, up to a maximum of £3,750.

The deadline has not yet been announced.

The Chancellor originally planned to cover 20% of average monthly profits from November 2020 to January 2021, up to a maximum of £1,875, but on October 22 decided to double the support.

There will be a fourth grant covering a percentage of average income spanning February to April 2021, but it’s not yet known how much this will cover or when the deadline for applying will be.

The furlough scheme has been extended until December. Credit: PA

What if I have seen a reduction in my earnings and I cannot meet my mortgage payments?

Mortgage payment holidays have been extended.

Borrowers who have been financially hit by coronavirus and have not yet had a mortgage payment holiday will be entitled to a six-month holiday.

Those who have already started a mortgage payment holiday will be able to top up to six months without this being recorded on their credit file.

What if I can't pay my rent?

No new support has been announced if you cannot afford to pay your rent.

If you cannot pay your rent you should explain the situation to your landlord straight away.

They might give you more time to pay, or agree to reduce your rent.

If your landlord does not offer to be flexible with your rent payments, Citizen Advice suggests it is a good idea to pay as much as you can afford.

Keep a record of what you discussed with your landlord and how much you paid - you might need it if you ask for housing help from the council.

You should also contact your nearest Citizens Advice - an adviser can help you explain things to your landlord.

You may be entitled to benefits to help with housing costs if your income has reduced, even if you’re still working.

Citizens Advice have information on what benefits you can get.

Mortgage payment holidays have been extended. Credit: PA

What about the Job Support Scheme?

Before the new lockdown was announced, the Job Support Scheme was supposed to begin on November 1 but this has now been postponed until after the lockdown.

Under the Job Support Scheme employees doing 20% of their usual work who will receive at least 73% of their usual pay.

The amount employers are required to pay to top up their wages is 5% of unworked hours.

What has the response from trade unions been?

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said that families are being forced to face a “grim winter” because the government did not act decisively sooner.

She said: “The extension of the furlough scheme is long overdue and necessary, but ministers must do more to protect jobs and prevent poverty.

“Furlough pay must never fall below the national minimum wage.”

She stressed that a boost to Universal Credit is needed and government must not “abandon” the self-employed.