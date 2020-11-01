England's Covid lockdown could last more than four weeks, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has admitted, while a former chief scientific advisor has warned that the winter restrictions could last longer than those imposed in the spring.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, leisure facilities, non-essential shops and other businesses in England will close from Thursday until December 2.

People will be allowed to exercise and socialise in public spaces outside with their household or one other person, but not indoors or in private gardens, and will be able to travel to work if they cannot work from home.

Yet unlike in the lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic, schools, colleges and nurseries will remain open.

The hope is that Covid-19 cases will drop low enough to keep on top of outbreaks at a regional level.

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Gove said the government could extend the national lockdown if data shows the infection rate has not fallen enough.

Mr Gove told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme that December 2 is a "review" date and that the government would "be drive by the data".

He added that the government "hopes" that the tough new restrictions "will have significantly reduced the reinfection rate" by December 2.

Mr Gove said the government "will always take a decision on the evidence" and "act in the national interest".

The Surrey Heath MP said it would be "foolish" to predict what would happen with the pandemic over the next four weeks.

He told Sky: "With a virus this malignant, and with its capacity to move so quickly, it would be foolish to predict with absolute certainty what will happen in four weeks' time, when over the course of the last two weeks its rate, its infectiousness and its malignancy have grown.

"And so therefore of course we will review what requires to be done but we have a clear plan over the next four-week (period) to support the economy and to protect the NHS."

Also on Sophy Ridge on Sunday was former chief scientific adviser Sir Mark Walport who said it is "obviously a possibility" that the restrictions could last longer than the first lockdown.

He told Sky News: "The lockdown is not as severe as it was first time round, so the only way to know is to see how quickly the new cases start dropping.

"As we know, there's a lag between the case developing, hospitalisation and the horrible consequences of severe illness or death.

"It's unlikely this time to come down quite as fast as it did during the first lockdown because we have got schools open."

When asked if the new lockdown could be longer than the one in the spring, Sir Mark said: "It's obviously a possibility, yes and the only way to know is going to be to really count cases as accurately as possible."

Should the new measures be lifted on December 2 it is expected England will return to the current tier system.

Following his announcement on Saturday, Mr Johnson is facing criticism that his delay in imposing restrictions will have a “very real” human cost.It emerged earlier in October that government scientific advisers called for a short lockdown in September, prompting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to urge Mr Johnson to impose such restrictions.

He said on Saturday that he was glad the government had “finally taken the decision it should have taken weeks ago” and indicated Labour would support the restrictions in a Commons vote.

“Everybody is concerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragically the number of deaths.

"That’s why three weeks ago, I called for circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters.

“The government completely rejected that only now to announce the self-same thing.

"Alas the delay now will cost, the lockdown will be longer, it’ll be harder and there’s a human cost which will be very, very real.”

The British Medical Association (BMA) also said it was “regrettable that warnings from Sage were not actioned as long ago as September 21”.

The BMA was referring to the advice from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in mid-September that a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown should be brought in to halt spiralling coronavirus cases.

When questioned why the government had not brought in a lockdown earlier, Mr Gove replied that there is "no perfect time to act" and that there had been a "diversity of opinion" on when restrictions should be brought in.

Sir Mark said the upcoming lockdown was "definitely" better late than never.

MPs will vote on the new measures in the Commons on Wednesday ahead of their introduction at 00.01am on Thursday.

The Covid lockdown announced by Mr Johnson only applies to England since health is devolved.

Wales is currently under a "fire-breaker" lockdown until November 9, similar restrictions will end in Northern Ireland on November 13 and Scotland is introducing a new five-tier system from Monday.