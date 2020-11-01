Two people have been stabbed to death and five others injured by a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a "bladed weapon" in the Canadian city of Quebec.

It is not known how seriously hurt those who were injured are, but they have all been taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly after 1am (5am GMT) local time.

First reports of the incident near Parliament Hill came in around 10.30pm (2.30am GMT).

Despite the arrest, police in Quebec City have advised residents to stay inside with the doors locked while an investigation is underway.

No possible motive has yet been given for the attack.