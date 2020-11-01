UK coronavirus death toll rises by 162 and 23,254 new cases recorded

A further 162 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday in the UK, taking the total up to 46,717.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 62,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 23,254 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,034,914.

England

A further 137 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 32,992, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 45 and 103. All except five, aged between 45 and 81, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 18 and October 31.

Two other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

In Scotland, six more who tested positive for the virus have died, taking the death toll there to 2,849. The total numbers of cases stands at 65,061, with 1,148 newly reported.

Wales

The death toll in Wales rose by 16 taking the overall figure to 1,888.

The number of new cases increased by 819, with the total number now at 51,691.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, eight new deaths were reported between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

The death toll there now stands at 716.