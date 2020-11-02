The prime minister has claimed too many people are ignoring self-isolation advice when told to do so by NHS Test and Trace, as he defended the heavily criticised system.

Boris Johnson, who was updating MPs on his plans for a month-long lockdown in England, asked Sir Keir Starmer to "stop continually knocking" the system, despite it repeatedly failing to reach a sufficient amount of coronavirus close contacts.

Labour leader Sir Keir urged the prime minister to use the four week lockdown in England to "fix the broken track and trace system".

But Mr Johnson defended the system, saying it has done a "fantastic job" in driving down the R number - reproduction rate - of coronavirus.

He added: "We need to see people self-isolating to a greater extent than they currently are and it would be good if people across this house could therefore back and support NHS Test and Trace because it is absolutely vital."

Just 60.3% of close contacts of people who tested positive were reached through the system in the week ending October 21 – up very slightly from 60.0% in the previous week, which was the lowest weekly percentage recorded.

Mr Johnson was accused by Sir Keir of a "catastrophic failure of leadership" over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Labour leader pointed to advice from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on September 21 - at which point there were just 11 daily coronavirus deaths and just over 4,000 daily infections - that a national lockdown was "urgent".

"For 40 days the Prime Minister ignored that advice and when he finally announced a longer and deeper national lockdown on Saturday those figures had increased to 326 deaths a day and 22,000 Covid cases. "

He added: "At every stage, he's over-promised and under-delivered. Rejecting the advice of his own scientists over 40 days was a catastrophic failure of leadership and of judgment."Mr Johnson refused to apologise for committing to local lockdowns, despite being advised over a month ago that a national lockdown would be needed to effectively slow the spread of coronavirus.

Watch Boris Johnson's full statement in the Commons:

Responding to Sir Keir, Mr Johnson said: "I make absolutely no apology whatever for doing my level best, our level best as a Government, to avoid going back into a national lockdown with all the damage that entails for people's livelihoods, for people's mental health, for jobs across this country."

He added: "That doesn't mean that it was wrong to go for a local approach and it doesn't mean that it was wrong to support NHS Test and Trace because I think, actually, both those approaches, both those means have done a fantastic job in their way of bringing the virus under control, of reducing the R."

Mr Johnson insisted the new lockdown in England will "expire" on December 2, but he was unable to definitively confirm that the restrictions will not be extended past that date.

England's new lockdown:

Non-essential shops will close

All pubs and restaurants will close - takeaways and deliveries will be permitted

Stay at home advice returns

Work from home advice returns

Indoor household mixing banned

Outdoor meetings only permitted between a maximum of two people from separate households

The prime minister, seeking to ease growing discontent among Tory MPs about the terms of the lockdown, told the Commons: "These restrictions are time-limited. After four weeks on Wednesday December 2 they will expire.

"And we intend to return to a tiered system on a local and regional basis according to the latest data and trends and the House will have a vote to agree the way forward.”

Many Tories are angry following hints from Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove that England's new lockdown could be extended past the planned timetable, with December 2 merely a "review" date.

But Mr Johnson was unable to allay their concerns, ahead of a vote on Wednesday.

Conservative Sir Charles Walker, speaking after Mr Johnson, said he would reject proposals for a new lockdown in England, following a number of other Tory MPs who had already made their voting intentions known.

Again asked about when restrictions would end, Mr Johnson said: "Whatever happens these restrictions end on 2nd December and any further measures will be a matter for this House of Commons."

The PM's spokesman earlier guaranteed that MPs will get a vote on what restrictions will replace the lockdown in England, when it ends.

He said: "These regulations will automatically expire ahead of Wednesday December 2 and MPs will have a vote on the proposed way forward."

He added: "As a matter of hard legal fact the regulations will expire on 0001 December 2 and MPs will get a vote on what replaces the regulations. The intention of the Government is to go back into a tiered system which is based on a local and regional basis."