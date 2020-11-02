A three-year-old girl has been pulled alive from the rubble 65 hours after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Greece - killing at least 93 people.

Her discovery was the second miracle rescue on Monday, after authorities found a 14-year-old alive under the debris.

Onlookers applauded with joy and wept with relief at both rescue scenes in the Turkish city of Izmir - the area with the highest death toll and nearly 1,000 injuries.

Celik of the Istanbul fire department’s search-and-rescue team said it was a "miracle" moment when three-year-old Elif Perincek opened her eyes from beneath the rubble and reached out for him.

Credit: AP

The firefighter said he found the young girl lying on her back between her bed and a closet in a space that was just big enough for her.

"At first I was very upset," he said.

"Then I stretched out my hand to clean her face and she grabbed my thumb. I froze because right before that moment, I had asked my team for a blanket and a body bag."

Celik described the moment as "a firefighter's joy."

Elif has been recovering in hospital after her dramatic rescue. Credit: AP

The child spent nearly three full days in the wreckage of her apartment and became the 106th person to be pulled alive from the rubble.

Elif's mother and two sisters, 10-year-old twins, were rescued two days earlier but her six-year-old brother did not survive.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that both Elif and 14-year-old Idil Sirin were doing well.

Buildings were reduced to rubble in the quake. Credit: AP

Elsewhere in Izmir, rescue workers have scrambled to find more survivors using listening devices to detect any signs of life.

Officials said 220 survivors were still hospitalised, and three of them were in serious condition.

The quake also triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos.

One elderly woman drowned, two teenagers also died and 19 people were injured on the Greek island, near the quake’s epicenter in the Aegean Sea.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey sits on top of fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.