Watch a report on the West of the region by Elodie Harper

Watch a report on the East of the region by Kate Prout

At Gainz Gym in Bedford, the team are passionate about the health benefits of exercise.

Which is why the owner says he will ignore lockdown even if it means being arrested.

"If gyms across the whole country are allowed to stay open and that's what we're all aiming for, I think mental health will benefit immensely, I think physical health," Alex Lowndes told ITV Anglia.

Alex Lowndes explains why he's willing to get arrested while fighting to keep his gym open

He also insisted that gyms aren't responsible for a large proportion of coronavirus cases.

The Arc, a gallery and gift shop also in Bedford, are supportive of a second lockdown. Obviously, they're also worried about the financial impact.

"I always though the lockdown was going to be inevitable", owner Gemma Crawley-Roberts said.

"I launched Christmas early, I launched Christmas at the beginning of October.

The Arc, Bedford Credit: ITV Anglia

I just really hope it doesn't continue into December because that's a key retail month for us."

Pubs, restaurants and cafes across our region will also be heavily impacted by the lockdown.

The Beehive in Norwich has spent months and large amounts of money on 'Covid secure' safety procedures.

Last orders will be called on Wednesday evening for at least a month

Alex Kerridge, The Beehive's landlady, said it can feel like pubs are being used as a scapegoat for the second wave

She added: "I wouldn't like to say what we can do, but certainly from a business point of view this is going to be devastating."

Just three miles away, Norwich cathedral held its last service for at least four weeks.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges Credit: ITV Anglia

Some places of worship will remain open for private prayer, but congregations won't be gathering until December at the earliest

"There is a certain amount of dread for the weeks ahead. A lot of people are living alone so we really feel for those who will feel isolated once again," said The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral.

We've been here before and once again many people will have to dig deep to survive the next month and beyond.