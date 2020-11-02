Johnny Depp has lost his blockbuster libel case against The Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a "wife beater".

The actor was suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article, which referred to "overwhelming evidence" that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship.

Mr Depp strenuously denied the allegation.

In a ruling on Monday, however, Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's claim, saying The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), had proved what was in the article to be "substantially true".

Johnny Depp attended the trial held over three weeks at the Royal Courts of Justice in London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

The judge said: "Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.

"I have reached these conclusions having examined in detail the 14 incidents on which the defendants rely, as well as the over-arching considerations which the claimant submitted I should take into account."

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, attended the 16-day trial - which featured days of high drama, claims of brutal violence and sensational revelations about their tempestuous relationship.

Johnny Depp outside the High Court in London. Credit: PA

The court heard evidence from both stars, along with friends and relatives of the couple, and several former and current employees.

Depp spent around 20 hours in the witness box over five days.

The actor faced intense questioning about his Hollywood lifestyle, including his use of drink and drugs, allegations of violence, and his friendships and associations with famous faces including Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and musician Sir Elton John.

Actress Amber Heard made a statement on the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the final day of the trial Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

As the trial drew to a close, Heard stood outside on the steps of the High Court and said she stood by her evidence and would "place her faith in British justice".

What was the article at the focus of the libel case?

In an April 2018 column in The Sun, executive editor Mr Wootton asked how Harry Potter author JK Rowling could be "genuinely happy" that Depp had been cast in the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off franchise amid the allegations by Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star denied having been violent to Heard.

The actor claimed the article included quotes from alleged victims of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in order to "finish his career" by linking the allegations against him to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

NGN defended the article as true and says Mr Depp was "controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs" between early 2013 and May 2016, when the couple split.

Following Monday's ruling, a spokesperson for The Sun said: "The Sun has stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years.

"Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court."

Amber Heard was the key witness for the defence in her ex-husband’s libel claim Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

While a statement from Ms Heard's US lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said her legal team will be presenting more evidence in Depp's libel action in Virginia against Ms Heard over a Washington Post opinion piece.

"For those of us present for the London High Court trial, this decision and Judgment are not a surprise," the statement read.

"Very soon, we will be presenting even more voluminous evidence in the U.S. We are committed to obtaining Justice for Amber Heard in the U.S. Court and defending Ms. Heard's Right to Free Speech."