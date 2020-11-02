North West Ambulance Service declares 'major incident' due to spike in calls

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has declared a major incident due to a high level of calls in the area, particularly Greater Manchester.

Mondays are traditionally a busy day, the service said, but they do not know the reason behind the surge.

There is, however, nothing to suggest it is linked to Covid-19 cases.

Anyone who is not in a life-threatening condition could be asked to make their own way to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the high volume of calls into our service, the trust has declared a major incident.

"This is being managed in accordance with our usual protocols and we are urging the public to only call us if their condition is life threatening or potentially life threatening."

The service in providing "additional support" throughout the area and "will be closely monitoring the situation throughout the evening".

"There are patients who are facing delays and we are very sorry that we are unable to respond as quickly as we would like.

"Please help us by not calling us to check where the ambulance is as we need those lines to be free for those in a life-threatening condition.

"However, if you feel you no longer need an ambulance, please let us know."

The NWAS added the service is now beginning to see a reduction in calls thanks to other services such as 111 online.

Staff had agreed to cancel breaks for two hours between 5pm and 7pm, according to the NWAS branch of the trade union Unison.

NWAS Unison said on Twitter: “Please help our crews by only calling if you really need us.

“They are being run ragged at the moment and they will get to you as soon as they can. Please consider using 111 first. Thank you.”