A pony spent a night in a Cambridgeshire ditch after being "spooked by a firework".

Firefighters from Wisbech and Dogsthorpe in Peterborough rescued her on Sunday morning.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook: "Poor Penny the pony was spooked by a firework and spent the night in a water-filled ditch."

The fire service referred to the pony as "Penny". Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue

They added that the pony has now been returned unharmed to her field.

"Thank god they got her out and was so so good with her," Facebook user Stacie Read wrote.

"This little pony belongs to one of my best friend's daughters and made their day pulling her out.

"Was very scary and was getting worse as time went on watching them but they got her out safely. Brilliant job!!!"