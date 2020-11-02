At least 16 people have died after Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend and about 13,000 shanties and houses have been damaged or swept away.

Super Typhoon Goni blasted into Catanduanes province at dawn on Sunday with sustained winds of 140mph and gusts of 174mph.

But the storm weakened considerably after making landfall and shifted direction to spare the capital, Manila, before blowing out into the South China Sea.

The Office of Civil Defence said at least 16 people were killed in Catanduanes and nearby Albay province, where three others remain missing.

Residents use wood to clear out a mud-covered road after flooding caused by Typhoon Goni. Credit: AP

Catanduanes, an island province of more than 260,000 people that is often lashed by Pacific storms, lost power and communications due to Goni and another typhoon that had hit a week earlier.

But it managed to connect to the outside world on Monday after disaster-response authorities flew to the devastated island with satellite phones.

Catanduanes governor Joseph Cua and other officials said at least five people drowned and four were injured in the typhoon, which whipped up 16ft storm surges.

About 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away when the typhoon slammed into the province, he said.

Many residents fled to safety from their homes as the typhoon approached.

Mr Cua described the onslaught as “severe” and reported that some coastal areas were swamped by frightening storm surges.

About 10,000 shanties were “totally washed out along the coastlines that were hit by the typhoon,” Catanduanes representative Hector Sanchez said.

Damaged homes at Catanduanes province Credit: Philippine Coast Guard via AP

About 80% of the electricity posts on the island were toppled and roads linking the province’s 11 towns remained impassable to vehicles, Mr Cua said.

An army general on the island appealed for more troops to help distribute food packs and water to residents.

He added that the army camp was destroyed by the typhoon and soldiers have camped out at the airport, which remained open.

An air force cargo plane was to deliver food packs, drinking water, blankets and other relief goods to the island province.

The typhoon also devastated the nearby province of Albay, where heavy rain washed down boulders and mudflows from Mayon Volcano, engulfing about 150 houses in a single community in the town of Guinobatan.

Two residents were killed in the community and three others remain missing, Albay governor Al Francis Bichara said.