A further 136 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the UK, according to the latest figures from the government.

The Department of Health also confirmed that 18,950 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 46,853.

Overall, 1,053,864 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

England

A further 118 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 33,110, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 43 and 102. All except two, aged 62 and 72, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 26 and November 1.

Two other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

COVID-19 testing in Bradford Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 1,646 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 53,337.

Public Health Wales reported a further three deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 1,891.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 951 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing 66,012 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 65,061 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.6%, up from 7% on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 385 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 268 in Lanarkshire, 76 in Ayrshire and Arran and 69 in Lothian.

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours but Ms Sturgeon warned this figure should be treated with caution as registry offices are largely closed on Sundays.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 2,849.

Health workers wearing full personal protective equipment on the intensive care unit at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside Credit: PPE

Northern Ireland

Eight more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll to 724, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

According to the Department of Health, there have also been 493 new positive cases out of 2,012 individuals tested in the last 24-hour period.

That means there has now been a total of 4,949 cases in the last seven days, including 1,082 in the Belfast area.

There are currently 379 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 52 of them in intensive care and 42 on ventilators.