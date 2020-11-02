So the race is nearly run, the last day a frenzy of final rallies, promises, threats.These are nervous times. Across the United States, fearful people are braced, businesses are boarded. Democracy, it seems, delivers division.

The polls are not even closed, yet Donald Trump talks of stolen victory.

His opponent says he will not allow the president to steal it.And both have appointed their lawyers.

Unless this is a landslide of monumental proportion, brace for an election decided by the courts.What a sorry mess.We are approaching judgement day for two men, for their ideals and ultimately the democracy of this country.

