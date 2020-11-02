Several people have been injured and a huge police operation is underway following gunfire in the capital Vienna , Austrian Police said.

The shooting took place near a synagogue but it was not clear whether the house of worship had been targeted, Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said.

The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting, Deutsch tweeted.

Police said the operation in the centre of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.“There are several injured persons,” police said.

“We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”

Austrian police say several people have been injured. Credit: AP

Officers said trams and buses were not stopping in the city centre, and urged social media users not to post videos of the police operation, so as not to endanger officers.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time (7pm GMT).

Vienna police also tweeted that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

More follows...