Three people have been killed and 15 others severely injured in a terror attack in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

One suspect has been shot dead by police.

Officials in Vienna say they are trying to determine whether the attacker - who was heavily armed and wearing a fake suicide vest - was acting alone or not.

One or more gunmen attacked six locations in the centre of the city, shortly after 8pm (7pm GMT) on Monday, starting outside the main synagogue.

Witnesses described shots being fired into crowds in bars with automatic rifles, as many people took advantage of the last evening before a nationwide Covid-19 curfew was introduced.

Two men and a woman were killed, while one of those injured is a police officer.

Speaking early on Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed was a sympathiser of so-called Islamic State.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz branded what happened a "despicable terror attack in the federal capital".

People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home.

Resident Natascha Strobl describes the scene from the Austrian capital

The attack drew swift condemnation and assurances of support from leaders across the world.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel have tweeted to express solidarity with Austria after the deadly attack.

Mr Johnson said: “I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight.

“The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror.”

While French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has experienced three attacks in recent weeks tweeted in German to say: "We, French, share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna.

"After France, it is a friendly country that is under attack. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

US President Donald Trump tweeted Monday on night as he prepared for his final rally ahead of Election Day: “Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe.”

“These evil attacks against innocent people must stop,” Mr Trump added.

“The US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists.”

Austria’s military has provided soldiers to guard key sites in Vienna, freeing up police to continue the investigation.

Germany and Hungary have offered to send tactical police units to support their Austrian colleagues.

Authorities say members of the public have uploaded 20,000 videos of the attack to police.