Boris Johnson voices shock at deadly terror attacks in Vienna

The Prime Minister has expressed his deep shock at the “terrible attacks” in Vienna which have left three people dead and several injured.

Police in the Austrian capital said the attack was considered to have an Islamist motive, with a suspect – who was shot dead by police – armed with an assault rifle, carrying other handguns, and wearing a fake explosive belt.

Gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening and killed one man and one woman, while there are perpetrators thought to still be “on the loose”, according to the Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Both Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted to express solidarity with Austria after the deadly attack.

Mr Johnson said: “I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight.

“The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror.”

Vienna police said several shots were fired shortly after 8pm local time in a city centre street.

Michael Ludwig, mayor of Vienna, said 15 people were admitted to hospital, seven with serious injuries.

A police officer was among the injured, Austrian police confirmed on Twitter.

Ms Patel said the UK, which has seen a number of terror atrocities in recent years, including an attack on Parliament in 2017, stood “ready to support” Austria following the shooting rampage.

The Home Secretary tweeted: “Deeply shocked and saddened by the incident that has taken place in Vienna this evening.

“My thoughts are with everyone who has been affected and we stand ready to support in any way we can.”

Vienna’s streets were reportedly particularly busy as people took to bars and restaurants on the eve of the introduction of harsher restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.