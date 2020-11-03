Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales increasing week on week

Covid-related deaths in the UK are increasing week on week, official figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 978 fatalities in England and Wales in the week ending October 23 mentioned "novel coronavirus" on the death certificate, an increase of 308 or 46% on the week before.

It is the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending June 12.

Also in the week ending October 23, 9.1% of all deaths in England and Wales were coronavirus-related.

The figure is a marked increase from the week before when deaths where coronavirus was mentioned made up 6.4% of the total.

The rising statistic comes amid an overall increase in the number of deaths compared to the five-year average.

Office for National Statistics data suggests the number of registered deaths in the week ending October 23 was up 10% on the five-year average - with 980 further deaths reported.

There are concerns that as Covid cases rise again, the number of patients on waiting lists will go up too as operations are cancelled again. Credit: PA

That pattern was mirrored too by the number of deaths occurring in hospitals as well as private homes and care homes.

All three measures were above the five-year average for the week ending October 23.

Private homes saw the biggest rise, with 959 deaths beyond the average.

In hospitals there were 14 more deaths above the average, and in care homes 39 more.