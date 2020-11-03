New lockdown restrictions for England, a tier system in Scotland, upcoming new measures in Wales as well as an ongoing lockdown in Northern Ireland mean the four nations of the UK have different methods in dealing with the Covid second wave.

A different set of rules is now in place in each nation, established by the separate devolved governments.

This is the picture in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Shoppers in Birmingham buy in bulk ahead of England's national lockdown. Credit: PA

England

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new lockdown measures for the whole of England due to come into force from Thursday until 2 December.

Similar to the first lockdown, pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will be forced to close.

People will be told to stay at home unless they have a specific reason to leave and people are encouraged to only travel to work if they cannot work from home.

This time around, however, schools, colleges and nurseries will remain open.

People will be allowed outside to exercise but can only meet with one other person outside of their household and this must be in an outdoor public space.

Meetings with members outside of your household are banned indoors and in private gardens.

Welsh Government announced that Wales would enter a fire-break lockdown in response to increasing numbers of coronavirus cases. Credit: PA

Wales

The whole of Wales is currently under a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown which started on October 23 and will last until November 9.

People can only leave their homes for limited reasons and must work from home where possible.

Leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses are closed, along with community centres, libraries and recycling centres.

Places of worship are shut other than for funerals or wedding ceremonies.

From next Monday, when the "firebreak" ends, two households will be able to join together to form a bubble.

There will also be new arrangements to meet indoors in other settings, such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants, but these discussions are ongoing, the first minister said.

All non-essential businesses forced to close during the fire-break, such as restaurants, cafes, pubs and gyms, will be able to reopen on November 9.

There will be a ban on travel between Wales and England, with people not permitted to do so without a reasonable excuse, such as work.

Nicola Sturgeon has new restrictions in Scotland. Credit: PA

Scotland

Scotland is operating a five-tier system - similar to the one briefly in place in England.

The majority of Scots entered Level 3 at 6am on Monday, with the rest of the country placed in either Levels 1 or 2.

The central belt - including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk - has been joined by Dundee and Ayrshire in Level 3.

Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Perth and Kinross and Angus have entered Level 2.

Highland, Moray, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland have been assessed as Level 1.

Levels 1, 2 and 3 are broadly comparable to the tier system in England.

Despite ministers considering putting North and South Lanarkshire into Level 4 - equivalent to a full lockdown - First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday no area will be placed into that highest tier at the moment.

She has told Scots not to travel to England unless it is for "essential purposes".

Northern Ireland

In Norther Ireland pubs and restaurants were closed for four weeks starting on October 16 with the exception of takeaways and deliveries while schools were shut for two weeks.

Retail outlets remain open, along with gyms for individual training.

People have been told they should work from home unless unable to do so, and have been urged not to take unnecessary journeys.