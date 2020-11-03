Disco Don busts out YMCA moves as he urges Americans to vote

Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

In a last unexpected tactic to get Americans to vote on November 3, President Donald Trump decided to appeal to the American public by posting a video of himself dancing.

It shows the President busting some questionable dad moves to 'YMCA' by the Village People.

He starts with the arms, clenched fists pumping back and forth - sometimes to the beat - as though he’s on an elliptical trainer. He claps. He waves. And then he starts to bop his head and move his knees. On some nights, he sticks mostly to pointing and clapping. But on others, he lurches from side to side and jerks his body as the crowd cheers.

The president has been swiftly parodied on TikTok, but he's not the only world leader to have committed a crime against choreography, as George W Bush and Theresa May have demonstrated before.

Laura Schwartz, former White House Director of Events, told ITV News: "This president has normalised a lot of bizarre behaviour, so this is his way of getting one last push to say I'm a strong youthful president, even at my ripe old age of 74 and this is how I want you to see me, and go vote for me today."