Being "Team Biden" for ITV News’ US election coverage isn't exactly high octane stuff.

While "Team Trump" darted across the country from one packed stadium to another we pootled at a slightly slower speed around swing state car parks.

There, a few hundred invited guests would neatly park up for socially distanced car rallies to hear from the man himself.

While an apparently unscripted president would reach high pitch, the man he called "Sleepy Joe" would rally his audience with his own rather more measured passion.

Maybe the slower pace was a consequence of his 77 years of age, maybe it was because of his respect for the way coronavirus has changed things or maybe it was because this seasoned politician realised his biggest selling point was being Joe Biden not Donald Trump.

In a country frayed at the edges by four whirlwind years it seems Joe Biden is banking on America wanting a bit of calm, a bit of old style politics, a bit more steady granddad than crazy uncle.

The astonishing levels of early voting certainly suggest something or someone is engaging the voters.

The choice they face is between two very different men, two very different sets of policies and ultimately two very different futures for this country.

Jill and Joe Biden. Credit: AP

Will they opt for the lifelong politician who plays by Washington's rules or the man who in four years has broken pretty much every one of them.

What a moment for the United States, what a moment for the world, what a moment for democracy.

