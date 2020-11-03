All my professional life I have struggled to decide whether it's relative competence, power and wealth that matters more or less than absolute competence, power and wealth.In the Covid-19 crisis, this is a more than usually academic debate, because most of the West - including the US and the UK - are losing both.

The West's relative incompetence in responding to the Covid-19 crisis compared with most of Asia - especially China (after a shaky start), Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Japan - is leading to significant losses to our absolute and relative incomes and living standards, relative and absolute increases in national debts, relative and absolute reductions in the perceived competence of our governments, relative and absolute losses to net wealth and geopolitical power.These negative trends conspire to undermine our ability to provide respectable public services at home and leadership in the world.

They represent an acceleration to almost light speed of a shift in wealth and power from West to East that has defined the last 40 years of our history.

How we adapt to this loss of wealth and power, whether we have the collective will and capacity to halt it and even reverse it, will define our lived experience for decades to come.

It is the backdrop that counts for most of us outside of America as US citizens elect the individual who will be their president and whom most still see as the world's most important elected politician.The paradox of Trump, with his "Make America Great Again" slogan, is that he grasped the challenge faced by the West, but his determination that the US could reverse the tide of history alone has weakened America and the whole of the West.This is why today's presidential election is probably the most important of my lifetime.

