The first polls have opened on election day in the US.

Americans are making their choice in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Polling stations in the state of Vermont were the first to open, at 5am local time (10am UK time).

Polls will close at different times across the country, usually on the hour and as soon as this happens, a state can be "called" by the US news networks for one candidate or the other once they are confident who is going to win there.

A rush of projections are likely when polls close in more than a dozen safe states.

Officials in Florida count mail in ballots for the 2020 US election. Credit: AP

However, nearly 100 million Americans have already made their choice, as voters braved long queues and Covid restrictions to cast their ballot in person.

Many people used their postal vote instead, despite President Trump's unfounded claims around the system's legitimacy.

The record-setting early vote - and legal wranglings over how it will be counted - have drawn unsupported allegations of fraud from the president, who has refused to guarantee he will accept the result.

Alaska will be the final state to close polling booths on election day.

While usually a result could be expected by the early hours of Wednesday, UK time, with so many variables this time around it's unclear at which point we'll know who has won.

Watch Trump vs Biden: The Results on Tuesday 3rd November from 11pm on ITV and itv.com/news.