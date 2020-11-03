Spitting Image comedian and actor John Sessions dies aged 67

The comedian and actor John Sessions, best known for his work on Spitting Image and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has died at the age of 67, his agent has said.A statement from Alex Irwin of Markham, Froggatt & Irwin said: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday, November 2, the actor John Sessions died at his home in South London. He will be hugely missed."

Broadcaster Danny Baker led the tributes to Sessions, sharing a poster for radio series Beachcomber… By the Way on Twitter.

He wrote: "Shocked to hear that John Sessions has died at 67.

"Terrific company always and a true talent. His roles at the heart of this, my favourite radio series, have given endless pleasure to me and will continue to do so always. Travel easy, chum…"

Blur musician Graham Coxon said: "John Sessions… was mega bright and funny.. that’s a great shame. RIP."

His death comes days after another much-loved British comedian, Bobby Ball died after contracting coronavirus.

Actor and writer Robert Webb wrote on Twitter: "Bobby Ball and now John Sessions! Two very different performers who both absolutely inspired and delighted me at different times. Lovely, funny men."

A tweet from the team behind panel show QI said: "John Sessions was a panellist on QI’s first ever episode: Series A, Episode One, ‘Adam’.

"His incredible wit and encyclopaedic knowledge played a huge part in the show’s history and everyone at QI is deeply saddened to learn of his passing."

Mariella Frostrup wrote: "So sad to hear of the death of #johnsessions. A great actor and an interesting man who I always enjoyed encountering."

The Scotland-born actor’s big-screen credits included The Good Shepherd, The Merchant of Venice and The Bounty.

Recent TV drama credits included Victoria, The Loch and Mr Selfridge.