Video report by ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby

For four years, millions have tried to make sense of the quintessential outsider who made it all the way to the White House.

The world has been coming to terms with Trump’s America - a US President who seems to delight in insulting America’s friends including Angela Merkel even as he embraces its enemies like North Korea.

Maverick, unpredictable, erratic - Donald Trump has proved to be many things, not all of them easily comprehensible.

His critics argue this is why he must go tonight. But his supporters say his personality and vision are the whole point of his Presidency in the first place.

This presidency has been like no other; entertaining, baffling surprising, remarkable, sometimes even shocking.

Tonight, America will decide; will they really vote for four more years of Donald Trump as their leader?