Emergency workers in Turkey have made another miracle rescue after a three-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building four days after an earthquake hit the area.

Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir brought young Ayda Gezgin to safety on Tuesday, a day after a similar incident where a three-year-old was discovered alive in the devastation.

Ibrahim Topal, one of the rescue crew on the scene, described the moment he and colleagues first heard the little girl's cries for help.

"My colleague and I looked at each other like 'did you hear that, too?' We listened again. There was a very weak voice saying something like 'I'm here.'"

Rescuers comforted the child as they worked out how to safely uncover her from the debris. Credit: AP

He continued: "We shut everything down, the machines, and started listening again. And there really was a voice (emanating from under the rubble.)"

Rescuers discovered the child in what was once a kitchen - she was protected from falling debris in a space between appliances, a built-in oven and cabinet.

A 14-year-old girl was also rescued on Monday - three days after the quake - and is said to be doing well.

The 7.0 magnitude quake struck areas in Turkey and Greece on Friday - reducing buildings to rubble and triggering a small tsunami that hit the the Greek island of Samos.

Members of the rescue services take a break amid a search for survivors. Credit: AP

The death toll from the earthquake has reached at least 102 so far, with emergency crews still working to recover any survivors in Izmir - Turkey's worst hit city.

Officials said 220 survivors were still hospitalised, and three of them were in serious condition.The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

Turkey sits on top of fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.