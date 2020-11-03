UK Covid-19 death toll increases by 397 and coronavirus cases rise by 20,018

A further 397 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the UK, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The UK government also confirmed that 20,018 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to .

Overall, 1,073,882 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

England

A further 225 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 33,335, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 47 and 101. All except 11, aged 52 and 99, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 21 and November 2.

Six other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Credit: PA

Wales

There have been a further 1,119 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 54,456.

Public Health Wales reported a further four deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 1,895.

There are currently 1,275 coronavirus-related patients in Welsh hospitals, the chief executive of NHS Wales has said.

Dr Andrew Goodall told a press conference that the figure was 18% higher than last week and the highest number since late April.

"We expect demand for hospital treatment for people with coronavirus to continue to increase in the days and weeks ahead," he said.

There are 57 people being treated in critical care for coronavirus, an increase of 12% on last week, with about a third of critical care capacity being used for such patients.

Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown is due to end on Monday 9 November Credit: PA Images

Scotland

A further 28 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in Scotland, according to the latest data.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has now risen to 2,877.

Scotland has recorded 999 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Scottish government.

The daily test positivity rate is 10.3%, up from 9.6% on Monday.

Northern Ireland

Six people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

This brings the official death toll in the country to 730, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest statistics, a further 570 people have tested positive for Covid-19, which have been recorded out of 2,676 individuals tested.

That brings the seven-day total to 4,629, including 970 in the Belfast area.

A total of 413 people with Covid-19 are currently being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland - with 51 of them in intensive care and 44 on ventilators.