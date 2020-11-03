The UK terror threat is to be raised to severe following recent attacks in France and Austria. meaning an attack is 'highly likely'.

It is the fourth highest level set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and the Security Service (MI5).

Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed the change on Twitter but described it as a "precautionary measure" and "not based on any specific threat".

She added: "The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police."

There are five levels of threat:

low - an attack is highly unlikely

moderate - an attack is possible but not likely

substantial - an attack is likely

severe - an attack is highly likely

critical - an attack is highly likely in the near future

The threat level indicates the likelihood of a terrorist attack in the UK.

Downing Street said the potential for putting in additional protections against possible terror attacks in the UK was not discussed at Tuesday’s Cabinet briefings.

Asked whether the UK would be putting in additional measures before Wednesday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are acutely aware of the threat that is posed by terrorism and our police and security services are always working around the clock to keep us safe."