US election live: Nailbiter for Trump and Biden in White House race

The US presidential election has reached its climax, with voters braving long queues and the threat of coronavirus to cast ballots backing Republican incumbent Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Nearly 100 million Americans had already voted – a record number – in an election dominated by the candidates’ handling of the pandemic, as well as issues around racial justice and economic fairness.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Biden headed to Philadelphia on election day, stopping off at a carpenters’ union hall and his childhood home in his native Scranton before awaiting election results in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, visited his campaign headquarters in Virginia, and invited hundreds of supporters to an election night party in the East Room of the White House.

Here’s the latest:-

03.54am

Supporters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump were watching with bated breath with no swing states yet declared.

Rita Brown, a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden, watches election results Credit: David Goldman/AP

03:46

Donald Trump’s victory in Missouri earned him that state’s 10 electoral votes.

03.04am

Donald Trump was also declared the winner in Kansas, as expected.

02.55am

There were no surprises in the electoral map in the first hours of results.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

2.52am

There was another expected win for former vice president Joe Biden in the state of Colorado.

02.25am

Donald Trump’s campaign followed Florida governor Ron DeSantis in claiming the president had secured the key state’s 29 electoral votes.

A tweet showing a picture of Mr Trump giving a thumbs up and with the slogan “President Trump wins Florida” was posted on the TeamTrump feed.

The result in the state has not been called.

02.16am

Anticipation was building in central Washington DC as nervous voters wait for the national picture to become clearer.

As temperatures drop, some of those gathered on Black Lives Matter Plaza Northwest huddled around a projector showing TV news bringing live updates from across the US.

While the vast majority of the crowd of thousands is made up of Joe Biden supporters, the few Donald Trump fans walked freely while wearing Make America Great Again caps and there has so far been no sign of the unrest feared by many.

02.09am

President Donald Trump has won Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s third Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Democrat Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York.

Nebraska, one of two states that divides its electoral votes, has five total electoral votes up for grabs.

Mr Trump won the statewide vote, which is good for two electoral votes and also won the third congressional district, which nets him a third vote.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Nebraska’s first and second congressional districts have not yet been called.

Mr Trump nets 20 electoral votes from his wins in Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska’s third district, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Mr Biden claimed 34 electoral votes for winning New Mexico and New York.

01.59am

Donald Trump claimed the state of Indiana, where his running mate Mike Pence was formerly the governor.

01.52am

The governor of Florida, one of the key battlegrounds, claimed that the state was delivering 29 electoral votes to Donald Trump.

Ron DeSantis tweeted that it was a “big win” for the president.

The result is yet to be confirmed.

01.44am

The US Postal Service said it could not meet a federal judge’s order to sweep processing centres for undelivered mail-in ballots, arguing that doing so would disrupt its election day operations.

US District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington DC gave the agency until Tuesday afternoon to search 27 facilities in several battleground areas for outstanding ballots and send out those votes immediately.

01.34am

Donald Trump claimed another expected success in Arkansas.

01.28am

A judge in the state of Nevada has ordered 30 Las Vegas-area voting sites to remain open for an extra hour after President Donald Trump’s campaign and Nevada Republicans cited reports that some locations did not open on time.

01.18am

Joe Biden had 85 electoral votes while President Donald Trump had 55 with all the early state results going as expected.

Results in the swing states will likely determine which man will secure four years in the White House by passing the threshold of 270 electoral votes.

01.14am

President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Mr Trump took 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Mr Biden added 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

The eventual winner will be the candidate who gets 270 electoral votes or more.

12.59am

Donald Trump was also declared the winner in South Carolina with all the early results going as expected.

12.41am

Former vice president Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner in Virginia.

He was awarded its 13 electoral votes.

12.35am

Donald Trump was also declared the winner in West Virginia, as expected, claiming the five electoral votes for that state.

12.05am

There were no surprises early in the night as media reported Joe Biden as the winner in Vermont while Donald Trump was declared the victor in Kentucky.

Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Mr Trump claimed eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Mr Biden took three for winning Vermont.

The victory threshold in electoral votes nationwide is 270 votes and the outcome is likely to be determined by the so-called swing states.

11.35pm

President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed.

Mr Trump projected confidence that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he was expecting a “great” evening.

10.35pm

Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott said he voted for Joe Biden, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic candidate.

The Republican governor told reporters after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.

Vermont’s Republican governor Phil Scott speaks to reporters after voting for Joe Biden, a Democrat Credit: Wilson Ring/AP

“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Mr Scott said.

“But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”

10.15pm

Protest group Shut Down DC has organised a demonstration in central Washington DC and said it has been preparing for clashes with authorities should violence flare.

Much of the area is boarded up ahead of any potential election night trouble.

Hope Neyer, 19 and a representative for Shut Down DC, told the PA news agency “direct action is what we know and direct action is what we do”.

She said: “It is something we’ve prepared for. We hosted protest health and safety training to teach us how to deal with everything from cold water to chemical weapons.”

10pm

Joe Biden didn’t make any predictions about the outcome of the election as the final hours of voting ticked down.

Speaking to reporters outside a Delaware community centre, Mr Biden said he was “superstitious” about offering predictions for election night but remains “hopeful”.

He said he had heard from aides that there was “overwhelming turnout” among young people, women and older black adults in places such as Georgia and Florida.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP) Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP

He said: “The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me – but we’ll see.”

9.45pm

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is heading to Delaware to join Joe Biden after spending the afternoon campaigning in battleground Michigan.

(Carlos Osorio/AP) Credit: Carlos Osorio/AP

Ms Harris reminded voters at a Detroit church on Tuesday how slim Donald Trump’s margin of victory was in the state in 2016. She urged them to try to encourage two other people to vote.

She will join Mr Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

9.40pm

In a sign of the times, hand sanitiser on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling station in Iowa.

The machine in Des Moines was fixed in about an hour, according to local officials.

To prevent another breakdown, workers moved the sanitising station further back in the queue so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

9.30pm

Protesters have gathered at the Black Lives Matter Plaza outside the White House.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

(John Minchillo/AP

(John Minchillo/AP) Credit: John Minchillo/AP

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

9.15pm

WATCH

9pm

Donald Trump supporter Debbie Boehm travelled to Washington DC from Dallas for the election Credit: PA

Supporters of Donald Trump wave signs as they gather in downtown Washington Credit: PA

8.45pm

A federal judge in Washington DC has ordered US Postal Service inspectors to search more than two dozen mail processing facilities for lingering postal ballots and for those ballots to be sent out immediately.

The order, which includes centres in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, south Florida and parts of Wisconsin, comes after national delivery delays leading up to the election and concerns the agency would not be able to deliver ballots on time.

The Postal Service’s ability to handle the surge of postal ballots became a concern after its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor, implemented a series of policy changes that delayed post nationwide this summer. Delivery times have since rebounded but have consistently remained below the agency’s internal goals of having more than 95% of first-class mail delivered within five days, with service in some battleground areas severely lagging, according to postal data.

8.30pm

WATCH

8.15pm

Richard Stoffel, 77, compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

Wearing a Trump 2020 cap and a T-shirt reading “Jesus is my saviour, Trump is my president,” he praised the president for “bringing us back to our roots”.

“And he’s cleaning the swamp,” said Mr Stoffel, who described his occupation as “prayer warrior”.

“He’s doing the right thing, he’s brave. Like Jesus, he does the right thing no matter what the cost.”

Richard Stoffel is a supporter of Donald Trump and travelled from Alaska to Washington DC for the election Credit: PA

Mr Stoffel said he is sure Mr Trump will win another term and predicted he would serve another four years after that, despite the constitution limiting a president to two terms.

Mr Stoffel refuses to wear a mask in public and believes the coronavirus pandemic is a manufactured crisis.

“He’s done a good job with the coronavirus,” he said of Mr Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

“The only better thing I thought he could have done is not kowtow to it as much as he did. It’s all a fake bunch of baloney.”

8pm

Supporters of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have gathered near Lafayette Square in central Washington DC, a stone’s throw from the White House.

The area is at the heart of US power and nearby buildings include the FBI headquarters and the Treasury Department.

The street leading up to Lafayette Square was renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza Northwest in June and signs supporting the movement are plentiful.

Many businesses in central DC are boarded up in preparation for any unrest on election night while the White House itself is protected by a fence preventing anyone getting close.

There was a carnival atmosphere on Tuesday afternoon as supporters of Mr Trump and Mr Biden mixed without trouble, while a band performed and preachers delivered street sermons.

7.30pm

Long queues form to vote in Auburn, Alabama Credit: Butch Dill/AP

Tommy Tye celebrates his first birthday by accompanying his father Russell to vote at Alanton Elementary School in Virginia Beach, Virginia Credit: Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

7pm

The latest tally of early voting in the US shows that almost 102 million Americans cast their votes before election day, a total that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press tally reveals that the early vote in several states, including hotly contested Texas and Arizona, has already exceeded the total vote of four years ago.

Early voting – whether in-person or by post or absentee ballot – has swelled during the Covid-19 pandemic as voters have sought the safety and convenience it offers. The greatest gains have been witnessed in Kentucky, where almost 13 times as many voters cast their ballots early as in 2016.

6.45pm

Joe Biden visits his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP