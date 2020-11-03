Watch Trump vs Biden: The Results from 11pm UK time. This stream is available worldwide

ITV News will have live coverage of the US election results as they come in, with reaction and analysis from our correspondents across America.

Trump vs Biden: The Results is presented by Tom Bradby in Washington DC - alongside him will be ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore.

They'll be joined by US political analyst Dr Keneshia Grant and a range of guests throughout the night.

Alongside the programme, there will be full coverage and analysis of the result here on itv.com/news.