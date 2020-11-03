Vienna terror attack: What do we know so far?

Four people have been killed and at least 15 injured in a suspected terrorist attack in Vienna.

One suspect has been killed.

Officials in Vienna say they are trying to determine whether the attacker - who was heavily armed and wearing a fake suicide vest - was acting alone or not.

Here's what we know so far

When and where did the attack happen?

Shooting starting around 8pm local time on Monday, near Vienna's main synagogue.

It started just hours before Vienna entered a new national lockdown with many enjoying a final night out before the restrictions came into force.

Six different locations were attacked.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl said an attacker was killed at 8.09 p.m.

Resident Natascha Strobl describes the scene from the Austrian capital

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he saw at least one person shoot at people sitting outside at bars in the street below his window near the city’s main synagogue.

He said: “They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building.

"All these bars have tables outside.

"This evening is the last evening before the lockdown.”

How many people have been killed or injured?

At least two men and two women have been killed in the attack.

Viennese police said 15 people were severely injured and one of them was a police officer.

A gunman involved in the attack has also been killed.

There was a heavy police presence in Vienna on Tuesday morning. Credit: AP

Was it a terrorist attack?

It is looking likely, both the government and police force have said they believe it was.

The Austrian Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz has called the event a "hideous terrorist attack."

Viennese police have said they believe the attack has an "Islamistic motive."

Speaking early on Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed was a sympathiser of so-called Islamic State.

How many people were involved in the attack?

This is still unknown, one suspect was killed by the police and officials are trying to determine whether he acted alone or not.

The suspect who was killed by the police was armed with an assault rifle and handguns and was wearing an explosive vest which has since been confirmed as a fake.

Several arrests have already been made but people in Vienna have been urged to stay at home while a massive manhunt operation is underway.

Schools have been closed in Vienna.

What do we know about the attacker who was killed?

Speaking on Tuesday Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the attacker held dual citizenship of Austria and North Macedonia.

He said the 20-year-old man had been sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for attempting to travel to Syria and join the so-called Islamic State.

He was granted early release in December under juvenile law.

What has been the international response?

Global leaders have been swift in their condemnation of the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has experienced three attacks in recent weeks said: "We, French, share the shock and sadness of the Austrians after an attack in Vienna.

"After France, it is a friendly country that is under attack. This is our Europe. Our enemies need to know who they are dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted to express solidarity with Austria after the deadly attack.

Mr Johnson said: “I am deeply shocked by the terrible attacks in Vienna tonight.

“The UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror.”

US President Donald Trump tweeted Monday on night as he prepared for his final rally ahead of Election Day: “Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe.”

Germany and Hungary have offered to send tactical police units to support their Austrian colleagues.