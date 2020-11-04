Anthony Scaramucci: 'There's no question Joe Biden has won the US Election'

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications for Donald Trump, said "there's no question that Joe Biden has won" the 2020 US Election.

Speaking to ITV's Peston Show, he said: "There's no question that he has won it - he has also flipped some major states.

"He flipped Wisconsin and Michigan, Arizona and I mean, it's a major victory, look at the vote count he has got the largest amount of votes that any presidential candidate in history."

The former press secretary, who served in the White House in 2017, added: "Look at the mailing vote - 70% of the mailing vote has gone to him, he won it and he won it fair and square."

Speaking about the Trump campaign saying they have filed a a lawsuit to halt the count in battleground state Pennsylvania and will request a recount for Wisconsin, Mr Scaramucci said this was a tactic of the president's from 2016.

Mr Scaramucci said: "This sort of nonsense from the president was very predictable, he had said to us in 2016 when he fully expected to lose to Secretary Clinton that his narrative was going to be voter fraud and so he has just re-packaged that for 2020.

"His days in the White House are numbered as they should be as he's been a terrible president and he's trying to wreck the global alliance."

He added: "This was a trouncing, hitting the eject button on the James Bond Aston Martin, he's gone, Trump has gone."

"President Trump unified the nation, he just unified the country against him."

"The vice-President got the most votes in US history - that's unifying," Mr Scaramucci added.

Meanwhile Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested to ITV's Peston there are clear areas of positive international collaboration with Mr Biden.

Mr Shapps said: "I pointed out there are all sorts of interests which will go one way or the other.

"I mentioned climate change, which is something this government has been absolutely keen to ensure that we're progressing with things like becoming the first economy in the world to legislate for net zero by 2050.

"And one can imagine that one of those candidates would be more enthusiastic as president than the other. On the other hand, people talk about trade on the other side."

The transport secretary also revealed to ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston that he had once shaken his hand in his home state of Delaware, however he added that he doesn't know Mr Biden.

Mr Shapps added: "On the other hand, people talk about trade on the other side," - seemingly referring to Donald Trump.

When Peston asked about Boris Johnson's good working relationship with Donald Trump, he said: "Whoever wins the White House and I know that this is still a matter of counting all of the ballots, I'm absolutely confident, as is the prime minister, that we will strike up a great relationship, because it transcends the individuals who happen to be in the two offices, and is something much deeper that runs close between our two countries."

When Peston asked the former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls what Biden as president means for the UK, he said that "Biden will be an easier person to deal with on the international stage."

Mr Balls said: "I think that the uncertainty and division will continue for the next four years.

"We still don't know if it will be Biden, it looks likely but I'm reluctant to call it. For Britain, Biden will want to support with other governments, he will try to get the Iran deal back, he will help with climate change."

He added: "However he will want to work closely with Europe and obviously Britain is leaving the EU so that will be difficult for the prime minister."