How race issues have divided the US once again

Donald Trump has often claimed to be, as he puts it, the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.

His opponents say his pronouncements and policies tell a very different story.

From his promise to build a wall along the border with Mexico, before he was elected, through to his failure to criticise white supremacists once in office, they say racism underpins the pitch he makes to his supporters. As ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar explains, the issue of race has come to divide the United States as it did five and six decades ago. The question tonight is, do the majority of Americans want more of the same?