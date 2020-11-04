If Joe Biden wins the presidency, it would not just be a political triumph at the end of a long career but a triumph over personal tragedy too. He was elected a senator at 30 years of age, only for his world to fall apart, five weeks later, when his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash.

One of his surviving sons also died young - at 46 - of brain cancer. Mr Biden tried and failed twice before to secure the Democratic Party nomination for President.

He made it, of course, into the White House as Barack Obama's vice president.

Now he's within touching distance of achieving it in is his own right.

Emma Murphy, who has been covering his campaign, reports on Joe Biden, the person and the politician.