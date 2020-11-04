The overnight story of the 2020 US presidential election

Watch the overnight story of the US election as told by ITV News

In a dramatic and ongoing US presidential election, ITV News brings you the story so far.

By Wednesday morning, the outcome remained unclear, despite both Donald Trump and Joe Biden having claimed they are winning.

Addressing supporters in Delaware, Mr Biden said: "Keep the faith. We're going to win".

To which Mr Trump, speaking just after 7.20am UK time - 2.20am in Washington - respnded with the the extraordinary and unfounded claim that the vote had been a "massive fraud".