Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are claiming they are winning the US presidential election but the reality is the US may have to wait days for the result - in a contest that is too close to call.

At a rally in Delaware just before 6am UK time, Mr Biden urged supporters to remain patient as votes were counted. "We feel good about where we are. We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight, we believe we're on track to win this election. "We knew because of the unprecedented early vote it would take a while."

Joe Biden: 'Keep the faith. We're going to win':

Within minutes of Mr Biden's address, the president responded on Twitter, writing: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed!"

About five minutes later, Twitter hid the tweet from the president.

Twitter hid a Trump tweet in which the US president said the Democrats were trying to steal the election.

What is the situation so far:

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are on 220 and 213 electoral college votes respectively.

The winner needs to secure 270 to win the presidency.

Both candidates have claimed they are winning, with Joe Biden delivering a speech saying as much and Donald Trump expected to speak from the White House shortly.

Mr Trump has already accused the Democrats of "trying to steal the election".

Donald Trump is projected to win:

South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana, Ohio, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, Florida and Texas.

While Joe Biden is projected to win:

Virginia, Vermont, Delaware, South Carolina, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, New York, New Mexico, Hawaii, Minnesota and Illinois.

Mr Trump is expected to deliver his own address from the White House on Wednesday morning.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore described the move as an "incendiary tweet" adding it was "exactly what we feared".

Accusing the Democrats of "stealing the election" is a "constitutional and political crisis," Robert told ITV News' special US election programme.

After a night of few shocks, several key battleground states still have millions of mail-in ballots to count.

Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan - all states which could swing the result for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump - are unlikely to announce results soon, with the election now set to rumble on.

Mr Biden had started the night as a healthy favourite over Mr Trump, but the US President again outperformed pollsters predictions just as he did against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Just as he did four years ago, Donald Trump held on to the key Sunshine State of Florida and Ohio, worth 29 and 18 electoral college votes respectively.

But Biden was projected to turn Arizona Democrat in the first swing of the election, giving him a path to the required 270 electoral college votes.

Millions of Americans made their way to the polls on Tuesday, adding to the record-breaking 102 million ballots cast early before election day.

Trump supporters wait anxiously for the result of the US presidential election. Credit: AP

Focus is turning increasingly to the Rust Belt states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan - all of whom backed Trump in 2016 - as the three key states which could decide the 2020 election.

The record number of mail-in votes means counting in those areas could last until later this week, possibly dragging on into Thursday or Friday.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy explains why US election result could still be days away

Polls closed at different times throughout the evening but experts were still left no clearer who would be the next president as the night went on.

US networks which call states for one candidate or the other were reluctant to announce either way based on the data they had seen, suggesting the races in many of the key states are too close to call.

And despite Trump's voiced opposition to the mail-in ballots, the coronavirus pandemic saw record numbers sending their vote in via post.

The record-setting early vote - and legal wranglings over how it will be counted - have drawn unsupported allegations of fraud from the president, who has refused to guarantee he will accept the result.

A contentious or closely-fought contest could see the result of the election postponed, with a fight in the Supreme Court a distinct possibility.

Red states which Joe Biden hoped to turn blue at this election, including Georgia and Texas, both appear out of reach and help firm up a path for Trump to reach the 270 electoral college votes needed for him to secure a second term as president.

Mr Trump is hoping to avoid becoming the first sitting president to lose a re-election since George HW Bush in 1992.

Shortly after the first polls closed, Trump tweeted: "WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!"

Watch ITV News' special overnight coverage of the US election:

Earlier in the day, Trump predicted there would be "tremendous success" for his administration and that he would return to Washington DC with a bigger majority than in 2016.

Speaking to reporters at the Republican National Committee offices in Virginia, Mr Trump claimed victory would bring unity America which, he said, had been derailed by what he described as "the China virus".

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 231,000 lives in the US, but Mr Trump insisted his party had done "an incredible job" in managing the virus.

"We closed up the greatest economy in the history of the world for any country, not just for our country, and we are now opening it up," he said in a speech, surrounded by his campaign team.

"We saved more than two million lives and did an incredible job with therapeutics, and with, I think maybe cures, because frankly, some of this stuff is so good."

He said he had not written a concession or victory speech, but admitted "losing is never easy, not for me" before describing his campaign rallies as events "no one has ever seen before in the history of the world".

Mr Biden began election day at a church in Delaware, with his wife Jill and two grandchildren where the family visited their late son Beau Biden's grave in the church cemetery.

The former vice president then flew to childhood home and church in his native Scranton in Pennsylvania. His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was visiting Detroit, in the battleground state of Michigan.

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, voters on both sides will likely be eager to move on but unrest around the result might delay the country doing that.