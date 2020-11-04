We still don't know who has won the US presidential election, despite previous votes usually knowing a result in America the morning after polls close - why is it taking so long this time round?

The 2020 US General Election is unprecedented for many reasons, but the way different ways people have voted is central to why it is taking so long to get a result.

What's different this time?

Early voting numbers are through the roof

An unprecedented 103.2 million people cast their ballots early in this year’s presidential election.

The numbers of early voters represent 74.3% of the total turnout in the 2016 election.

Several states, including Texas and Arizona, exceeded the total vote of four years ago.

In Kentucky, nearly 13 times as many voters cast their ballots early this year than in 2016.

The reason early voting numbers are so high are varied, but the biggest is undoubtedly the coronavirus pandemic.

People have been voting in person early in polling stations or by mail in order to avoid crowded places on election day.

Counting all these votes takes time.

Why is it taking so long?

High numbers of early votes could mean it might take longer to get results.

Postal votes also take longer to process that votes cast in person.

Election workers must remove the ballots from their envelopes, check for errors, sort them and flatten them — all before they can be run through scanners the moment polls close and they can start to be tabulated.

Some states let election clerks get a head start in verifying early votes, but in some of the key presidential battleground states, they aren’t allowed to do that meaning the early votes get counted later.

There are three important battlegrounds with restrictions on when the mail vote can be processed - Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

All three states still had not declared their winner by early on Wednesday morning.

Because there are so many early votes to be counted there have been predictions it could be days before the final tallies are known.

This is a problem because it could mean the states that decide the election would delay the final result for days, creating a period of huge uncertainty.

President Trump has already threatened to take the situation to the Supreme Court, although it is not exactly clear what his complaint would be.

Why has early voting and postal votes become controversial?

As counts across the nation were underway President Trump made a speech at the White House and claimed without evidence that the election was a "fraud" and demanded all counts be stopped.

Such a move would be illegal and top Republicans across the country condemned the president's words.

If the counts were stopped it would have almost certainly have meant Mr Trump had secured his reelection because more of his supporters chose to vote in person on the day rather than earlier.

Democratic voters have preferred to vote early and by post which are often counted later than the votes cast on polling day.

It seems that Mr Trump is losing ground to Joe Biden as the early votes are counted, but it is yet to be seen if it is enough to flip the states to the Democrats.