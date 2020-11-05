Covid: UK deaths rise by 378 and confirmed cases by 24,141

The Covid-19 death toll in the UK has risen by 378 bringing the total to 48,120.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 24,141 bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 1,123,197.

The latest data on deaths and cases comes on the first day of England’s lockdown and remains under strict restrictions until December 2.

Speaking at a Covid briefing Boris Johnson said it was his “objective” that “people across this country will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible”.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said it will be known “conclusively” by the end of England’s second national lockdown whether it had affected the increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been around 63,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

The daily breakdown of data for England is yet to be released.

The UK wide figures were delayed in publishing on Thursday due to a "technical error" according to the government's Covid dashboard.

Wales

In Wales, there have been a further 1,272 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 56,927.

Public Health Wales reported another 30 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 1,969.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded a further 1,216 cases, bringing the total to 69,660 and 39 more patients have died.

Northern Ireland

In Norther Ireland, the Department of Health said 516 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours and 12 deaths were reported.