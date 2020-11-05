Credit: Trump and Biden have both declared victory in the US election.

Donald Trump's campaign team has filed new legal challenges in three key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, as Joe Biden announced he believes he has done enough to become the next US president.

Mr Biden, who has received more than 71,000,000 votes, the most votes in US history, was joined by his running mate Kamala Harris at the news conference, as he edges closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Speaking to supporters on Wednesday night, Mr Biden stopped short of declaring himself the winner, but the the new legal filings by Mr Trump's team could add confusion and possibly delay an election result.

Watch presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaking in Delaware:

The new filings by the Trump team, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raised absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

In Michigan and Pennsylvania, the president's team is demanding a temporary halt in counting until they are given "meaningful" access to and allowed to review ballots already open and counted.

When could a winner be announced?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are on 253 and 213 electoral college votes respectively, with the majority of result projections already called.

The winner needs to secure 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency - the remaining states yet to be announced each carry a different amount of those votes.

Projections for six states are yet to be made - including the four remaining key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia.

Of these states, Pennsylvania is worth 20, Arizona is worth 11, North Carolina is worth 15 and Georgia is worth 16 electoral college votes.

Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Credit: AP

Nevada, currently unannounced, is worth six electoral college votes but has warned it will not have further results updates until Thursday 5pm GMT.

If Mr Biden is able to hold Nevada for the Democrats and turn Arizona from blue to red, that would be enough for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to become the 46th president of the United States. He also has other routes to the White House.

Authorities in Pennsylvania have said the outcome there may be delayed until Thursday, possibly even Friday, as election officials continue to count ballots.

Until either candidate has enough 270 electoral college votes, the result remains unclear. Even after one of the candidates reaches 270, there could be recounts in states which are close and possibly even a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

They are also expected to ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” without providing specifics.

Before Biden's projected win in Michigan, Mr Stepien said in a statement: "We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted."

Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement the campaign is “suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers”.

Protests have popped up in cities across the country, including in New York, Minneapolis, Oregon, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix and California, as the country waits for a definitive answer on who will be their commander-in-chief for the next four years.

Both Trump and Biden have claimed to be winning since votes ended on Tuesday, with the president making the unsubstantiated assertion that there is a "fraud on the American nation" around the vote.

Mr Trump has said in a series of tweets, that have been marked as 'misleading' by the social media company, accusing the Democrats of cheating and unfounded reports of ballots being dumped.

Mr Biden has dismissed the lawsuits and challenges, saying: “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us — not now, not ever.”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said legal challenges were not the behavior of a winning campaign.

“What makes these charades especially pathetic is that while Trump is demanding recounts in places he has already lost, he’s simultaneously engaged in fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which he’s on the road to defeat,” Bates said.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a record 102 million mail-in and absentee votes cast prior to or on polling day. These type of votes take longer to count and verify, adding to the longer than normal delay in results.

Speaking in Delaware, as votes continued to be counted for several US states, Mr Biden said: "It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency."

Mr Biden said the American "people would not be silenced" and urged for unity in what he described as a "difficult campaign".

Mr Biden added: "Now, every vote must be counted. Nobody is going to take our democracy from us, not now, not ever.

Donald Trump claims 'fraud' and says 'we did win this election'

"We the people will not be silenced, we the people will not be bullied, we the people will not surrender, my friends I am confident we will emerge victorious."

After a divisive campaign, Mr Biden urged the American people to "unite, heal and come together as a nation".

He said: "Once this is behind us, it is time to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to each other again, to respect and care for one another.

"I will work as hard for those who didn't vote for me as those who did. There will be no blue states or red states when we win, just the United States of America."

Listen to ITV News US election podcast, Will Trump Win? with reaction and analysis on election night and Trump's comments