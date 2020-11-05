Greta Thunberg has poked fun at Donald Trump - referencing a tweet he directed at her last year - as the president continued to call for vote counting to stop in the US election.

In a throwback to Mr Trump's 2019 tweet, the 17-year-old suggested he should "chill" and work on his anger management.

Responding to the president's unfounded demands to "stop the count" in the US presidential election, the climate activist tweeted:

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

The tweet was a near word-for-word parody of Mr Trump's own words which he wrote after the Ms Thunberg was named Person Of The Year by Time Magazine.

At the time he tweeted: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

At the time the activist responded by changing her Twitter bio to reference the tweet, describing herself as: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Mr Trump has attracted widespread criticism for his reaction to the election, which on Thursday remained too close to call.

Challenger Joe Biden has narrowed the gap in a number of - as yet - undecided swing states as mail-in ballots, which have generally skewed Democratic, are slowly added to the in-person votes.

Mr Trump won in-person votes in larger numbers.

The president has falsely claimed victory in the election and said, with no factual evidence, that a "fraud on the American nation" was being carried out.