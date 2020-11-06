Biden edges closer while Trump claims US election 'shenanigans' as defeat looms

Donald Trump has repeated his baseless claims of election fraud as Joe Biden closes in on the US presidency.

“If you count the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” told reporters at the White House.

The president added: "There's been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country."

Mr Trump did not provide any evidence of election fraud to support his claim as vote counting continues in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona - states which look set to decide the winner of the election.

The president lashed out at postal voting - despite himself voting that way - and questioned why those ballots were "so one-sided" as he told his supporters to vote in person.

What has happened overnight?

The US election race is now entering its final stretch as the results of Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona look set to decide the winner.

Biden is ahead in Arizona and Nevada and closing in on Trump's narrow lead in Georgia.

The Democratic challenger has 253 electoral college votes, and needs just 17 more to become the 46th president of the US. Trump is behind on 213 electoral college votes.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes would be enough to take Biden over the top, as would wins from two of Arizona, Nevada or Georgia.

Demonstrators rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted. Credit: AP

North Carolina and Alaska, which are still in play, are expected to be called for Trump but neither will take him over the 270 electoral college votes threshold needed to win.

Biden has been chopping away at Trump's lead in Pennsylvania, where the president once held a comfortable lead.

The Mid-West state counted all election in-person ballots first, which heavily favoured the Republicans. Now, mail-in votes are being counted, which heavily favour the Democrats.

At one point, Trump led in Pennsylvania by around 600,000 votes, but that has now been whittled away down to just 23,000 votes.

A similar pattern has emerged in Georgia, traditionally a Republican stronghold which is worth 16 electoral college votes.

Just 665 votes separate Trump and Biden. Earlier in the race, the president enjoyed a 300,000 vote lead over the 77-year-old challenger.

Biden has also increased his lead in Nevada and Arizona, worth six and 11 electoral college votes respectively, as Trump's path to 270 begins to look increasingly difficult.

What has Biden said?

Tweeting moments before the president was due to appear, Joe Biden reiterated his comments from a briefing earlier on Thursday writing: "Every vote must be counted."

The Democrat, who is ahead in the race, added: "The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender."

Mr Biden earlier urged America to "remain calm" while the count continues.

Mr Biden, who has received more than 72 million votes, the most in US history, is moving towards the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Mr Biden said: "In America a vote is sacred and it's how people in the country express their will and it is the will of the voters, no one not anything else that chooses the President of the United States of America."

"So each ballot must be counted and that's what we are going to see going through now."

He added: "And that's how it should be, democracy is sometimes messy but it sometimes requires a little patience and that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that's been the envy of the world."

"Senator Harris and I feel very good about where things stand and when the count is finished Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners."

Where has Trump launched legal action?

Mr Biden's comments came as Donald Trump's campaign team filed new legal challenges in three key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Those in Michigan and Georgia were thrown out on Thursday, however, allowing vote counting to continue.

Mr Trump tweeted: "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"

The president has made repeated, unsubstantiated, claims that the vote count was fraudulent - but the Democrats say Mr Trump is trying to distract from his likely loss to Mr Biden by repeatedly announcing the lawsuit.

The new filings by the Trump team joined existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Republicans demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raised absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said.

There was one small victory for Trump's legal team on Thursday as they received a court order giving permission to go inside and observe counting in Pennsylvania from a distance of six feet.

Mr Trump referred to a "big legal win in Pennsylvania," seeming to reference the ruling, but provided no specific context.

What has the reaction been from Republicans?

Trump's allegations of voter fraud have split the Republican Party down the middle.

Nicki Hayley, former US Ambassador to the UN and Governor of South Carolina, came out in support for the president, tweeting: "We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures.

"He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail."

Donald Trump Jr tweeted: "Losing fair and square is one thing but in the face of all of this video evidence, lack of transparency, boarding up of windows, fighting to prevent poll watching etc etc... for GOPers to not stand up now shows your true colors. "Will make the 2024 primary process a lot easier.

But Senator Marco Rubio, who ran against Trump to become the Republican presidential candidate in 2016, believes “a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims”.

Mr Rubio said earlier: “Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud. And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression.”

Retired Republican senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, was more direct: “No Republican should be okay with the President’s statements just now. Unacceptable. Period.”

He added: “Fellow Republicans, don’t wait until the election is called to defend our elections and our democratic institutions. The time is now.”

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a Trump ally who is an analyst for ABC News, said there was no basis for Mr Trump’s argument.

Christie called Mr Trump’s attack on the integrity of the election “a bad strategic decision” and “a bad political decision, and it’s not the kind of decision you would expect someone to make … who holds the position he holds”.

GOP Senator Mitt Romney did not address Mr Trump’s remarks directly, but sought to provide a reassuring note. Counting votes was often “long” and “frustrating”, Romney said.

If any irregularities are alleged, “they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts”, Mr Romney tweeted. “Have faith in democracy, our Constitution and the American people.”

Others in the party have called for patience as tensions threaten to boil over.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Trump ally who won re-election on Tuesday in Kentucky, told reporters that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting”.

Even after one of the candidates reaches 270, there could be recounts in states which are close and possibly even a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

Protests have popped up in cities across the country, including in New York, Minneapolis, Oregon, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix and California, as the country waits for a definitive answer.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a record 102 million mail-in and absentee votes cast prior to or on polling day.

These type of votes take longer to count and verify, adding to the longer than normal delay in results.

The bitterly fought election and the protracted results process have added to tensions on the streets in some American cities.

