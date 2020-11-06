Could this Metallica and Mariah Carey mash-up be a new Christmas hit?

A mash-up of Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' with heavy metal band Metallica could be a festive hit on social media.

The mix that was shared by a music fan on YouTube brings Metallica's James Hetfield's vocals and riffs from 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' together with Carey's Christmas favourite which topped the US charts for the first time last year.

YouTuber William Marancini released the Metallica-Mariah mix early this week but it is not his first alternative blend of hit songs.

He's previously mixed the Ghostbusters theme tune with the Beastie Boys and produced another mash-up with another American diva, Lady Gaga and rockers Linkin Park.