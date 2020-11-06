It’s been a week since England learned it was about to be plunged into a second national lockdown and two days since restrictions were tightened.

But if there was any doubt about the impact on our mental health, ITV News has learned that in the first 48 hours after the news emerged, one suicide prevention helpline saw a rise in calls by almost a third - 27% - from the previous weekend.

Papyrus is the national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide which remains the biggest killer of under 35-year-olds in the UK.

When the first countrywide lockdown began in spring, it was weeks before calls associated with it began to come in.

This time the change was immediate.

Charlotte Highcock, Hopeline manager at Papyrus, told ITV News: "It was uncertainty and worry, fears about isolation and being lonely again.

"Not being able to access the support that they previously had and fears of becoming ill as well and for their loved ones."

After a government leak revealed lockdown was imminent last Friday, counsellors staffing the charity’s helpline noticed a dramatic change.

80% of callers mentioned lockdown - with the fear of isolation and money worries leaving callers desperate for help.

Ella Speak, 17, from Huddersfield has spent her teens struggling with suicidal thoughts and self-harming.

The sixth former also has autism, but Ella has put everything into controlling her depression and anxiety, achieving a clutch of top-grade GCSEs along the way.

The local charity, which provided her with counselling, lost its funding just before the first lockdown started.

Now, with West Yorkshire in and out of restrictions over the past few months, much of the support network she relied on has gone.

"I struggled quite badly with suicidal thoughts and self harm," Ella told ITV News.

"I thought I was getting better and then lockdown came along unfortunately," she added.

Now after two years clean, she fears of a relapse.

"When the rumours came of being put into a national lockdown I just didn't think I could cope because I’d used up so much energy in the first lockdown trying to stay sane and get through it, without relapsing into my self harm," she said.

Papyrus is just one of many charities now calling for swift government action to avert a looming mental health crisis.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help