Covid R value in UK remains unchanged at just over 1

The reproduction number, 'R value', of coronavirus transmission in the UK has remained unchanged from last week, the Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) reported.

The R value, which is the average number of secondary infections produced by a Covid-positive person, is estimated at between 1.1 to 1.3 for the whole of the UK.

The UK figure means that that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people causing an outbreak to grow exponentially.

The estimates for R and the growth rate are provided by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), a sub-group of Sage.

The growth rate, which estimates how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day, is between plus 2% and plus 4% for the UK as a whole. This means new infections could be increasing by up to 4% every day.

Sage said that it is confident that the epidemic has continued to grow in England over recent weeks, adding: "Although there is some evidence that the rate of growth in some parts of the country may be slowing, levels of disease are very high in these areas and significant levels of healthcare demand and mortality will persist until R is reduced to and remains well below 1 for an extended period of time."