America is waking up this morning to the prospect of political chaos, with the election still unresolved.

President Trump broke his silence last night to claim that he had won the race for a second term, saying he was fighting against a liberal onslaught of "big tech and big money."

He suggested - falsely - that massive fraud is underway.

He suggested - falsely - that illegal ballots are being counted.

He suggested - falsely - that all the key counting locations are run by Democrats.

The President's comments were regarded as so outlandish, and so inflammatory, that most US TV networks cut away from the White House statement half-way through and chose not to broadcast them.

That is an astonishing editorial judgment given how dramatic and newsworthy the President's comments were.

TV anchors did not hesitate to pass their own withering judgments, some looking physically ill as they reacted.

Anderson Cooper, the CNN anchor, compared Trump to an "obese turtle flailing in the sun". That's where we are in America this morning.

The count continues in all the states that still hang in the balance.

In Georgia, Biden has overtaken Trump - if that holds, it puts him on the very threshold of the White House.

Trump's path to victory is becoming increasingly unlikely. Credit: AP

These are dangerous moments - as different groups reach different conclusions about the legitimacy of this election. There have been duelling protests across the country.

It's almost certain that Biden will secure enough votes to technically win the election - but the question of how Trump concedes - and indeed if he will do so - remains ominously unresolved.

