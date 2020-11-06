Members of Donald Trump's team have slammed fellow Republicans for "standing on the sidelines" as the president continues his unsubstantiated claims he is being cheated out of re-election.

The incumbent's son Eric Trump wrote on Twitter: "Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep!"

Former New York Mayor and a prominent lawyer for President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, backed up Eric Trump's tweet adding "no they won't".

Later Eric Trump thanked two Republican representatives for "fighting this corruption", adding "unfortunately, not everyone is born with spine."

Donald Trump Jnr responded to a tweet asking where the "so-called future of the GOP?" were, singling out former US UN ambassador Nikki Haley for criticism.

He wrote: "This is an important point! Everyone should be watching who is actually fighting this flagrant nonsense and who is sitting on the sidelines."Republicans have been weak for decades which has allowed for the left to do these things. "Let’s end that trend once and for all."

In response, Ms Haley stopped short of repeating Mr Trump's fraud claims, but did lend her support to him in a tweet.

"We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail."

In a later tweet, Mr Trump Junior once again attacker Republicans for deserting their man.

He wrote: "The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!"

Mr Trump Junior returned to the topic on Friday morning, claiming: "for GOPers to not stand up now shows your true colors." He added: "Will make the 2024 primary process a lot easier."

Few Republicans have waded in on the side of their leader as they appear to distance themselves from Mr Trump's increasingly explosive - and baseless - allegations of election fraud. Some have posted cautious tweets urging "fairness" and "transparency".

Other Republicans have gone a step further and distanced themselves from Mr Trump as he continues his extraordinary assault on the democratic process, growing increasingly frustrated as his election chances slip away.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent Trump critic, said there is “no defence” for the president’s comments “undermining our Democratic process.”

“America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before,” Hogan tweeted. “No election or person is more important than our Democracy.”

Rep. Will Hurd also rebuked the president in a tweet on Thursday, saying his comments are "dangerous" and "wrong."

He wrote: "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon. Every American should have his or her vote counted."

Mr Trump's running mate Mike Pence has stayed conspicuously quiet on the issue, while Ivanka Trump also appears to be staying clear of repeating her father's claims, tweeting nothing in relation to votes since Tuesday's election.