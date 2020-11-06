This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson discuss the big stories about the Royal Family.

In this week’s episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the news Prince William contracted coronavirus back in April.Another of the Queen's grandchildren made coronavirus headlines this week as an app promoted by Zara Tindall has been accused of mis-selling antibody tests.Chris and Lizzie also discuss Prince Charles’ interview for British Vogue, Camilla’s visit to the Field of Remembrance and Earl Spencer's demand for an inquiry over a BBC interview with his sister Princess Diana.New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every Friday - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

