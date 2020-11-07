A television pundit in the US has broken down in tears, saying the election of Joe Biden is a "vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered".

On Saturday, Democratic candidate Mr Biden was projected to have won the 2020 US election, after topping the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump.

The former vice-president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

Reacting to the news of Mr Biden's win, CNN commentator Van Jones said: "It's easier to be a parent this morning.

"It's easier to be a dad.

"It's easier to tell your kids character matters.

"It matters.

"Telling the truth matters.

"Being a good person matters."

Joe Biden is projected to have beaten Donald Trump in the US election. Credit: AP

The father-of-two continued that Mr Trump's defeat would make life "easier for a whole lot of people.

"If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry that the president doesn’t want you here.

"If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry if the president is happy your baby has been snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.

“This is vindication for a lot of people who really have suffered.

"You know.. ‘I can’t breathe.'

"That was not just George Floyd.

"There were a lot of people who felt like they couldn’t breathe.

"Everyday you're waking up and you're getting these tweets and you just don't know.

"You're going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier and you're worried about your kids and you're worried about your sister - can she just go to Walmart and get back in to the car without someone saying something to her?

"And you've spent so much of your life's energy just trying to hold it together and this is a big deal for us, just to get some peace and have a chance for a reset, and the character of the country matters and being a good man matters."

The former Obama administration advisor continued: “I just want my sons to look at this.To look at this.

"It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff, but it comes back around.

"It comes back around and it’s a good thing for this country.

"I’m sorry for the people who lost, for them it’s not a good day.

"But for a whole lot of people it’s a good day.”

CNN was the first of the TV networks to call the election for Biden and moments after they did so the anchor, Anderson Cooper, asked Mr Jones for his thoughts.