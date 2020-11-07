Joe Biden wins US presidential race after tight contest

Joe Biden has passed the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential race.The former vice-president was called by US media as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.Mr Biden said he is “honoured” America has “chosen me to lead our great country”, adding: “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.”The 77-year-old president-elect enjoyed a comfortable lead in polls ahead of Tuesday's election but wins for Trump in the battleground states of Ohio and Florida ensured a tight battle.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy captures the moment Val Biden learns of her brother's presidency win

Biden fought back with big wins in the Rust Belt states of Michigan and Wisconsin, which had backed Mr Trump in 2016 and turned momentum back into the challenger's favour.

A win in Pennsylvania saw Biden edge over the 270 electoral college votes required to win the presidency - with the vote coming in while Trump played golf.

Donald Trump's campaign team has vowed to challenge the result of the election, claiming voters miscounts and possible fraud in several key swing states.

Legal challenges have been filed by Trump's team in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, while the campaign has said it will seek a recount in Wisconsin.

Municipal workers extract Luzerne County ballots from their envelopes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Credit: AP

In Michigan and Pennsylvania, the president's team is demanding a temporary halt in counting until they are given "meaningful" access to and allowed to review ballots already open and counted.

The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

If successful, the US election could end up in the Supreme Court, plunging the country into further uncertainty.

As Mr Biden's lead grew, with the mail-in vote count favouring the Democrat, Mr Trump repeatedly accused the Democrats of "stealing the election".

The Republican made multiple White House statements where he made the false claim the vote count was fraudulent.

Throughout the campaign, Mr Trump made a series of allegations that mail-in and absentee voting could be subject to voter fraud - something the president is now doubling down on as votes were counted.

A record 102 million Americans voted early or via absentee as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the country.

Mr Trump told a White House briefing: "If you count the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."Mr Biden has dismissed the lawsuits and challenges, and continued to reiterate his message: "Every vote must be counted."

The Democrat also urged America to "remain calm" while the count continues.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy on Joe Biden, the person and the politician

Joe Biden's presidential win culminates nearly 50 years in politics. He was elected a senator at 30 years of age, only for his world to fall apart, five weeks later, when his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash. One of his surviving sons, Beau Biden, also died young - at 46 - of brain cancer. Mr Biden tried and failed twice before to secure the Democratic Party nomination for President. He made it, of course, into the White House as Barack Obama's vice president. Now he's due to become the commander-in-chief himself.