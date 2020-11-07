Joe Biden calls for calm as US awaits presidential election result

Joe Biden told Americans he believes he has done enough to win the presidential election, as the Democratic candidate stands on the cusp of victory in several key battleground states.

The 77-year-old repeated his appeals for calm and said partisan rhetoric must now be put aside for the good of the country.

Leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia put Mr Biden in an increasingly strong position to secure the 270 electoral college votes needed to take the White House.

The Democrat has whittled away at his rival's comfortable leads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia. Mr Trump needs to win Pennsylvania if he is to win the presidency.

Addressing the nation on Friday night near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden acknowledged the slow pace of vote counting "can be numbing".

“Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: They represent votes and voters.”

Mr Biden stopped short of declaring victory, but said: “The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race.”

Standing alongside his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, and against a backdrop of flags, Mr Biden was not able to give the acceptance speech his aides had hoped.

But he hit notes of unity, seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation.

He said: “We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare.

“No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

As it stands:

Biden leads Trump in Georgia by around 4,000 votes

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by around 19,500 votes

Biden leads Trump in Nevada by around 22,500 votes

Biden leads Trump in Arizona by around 37,000 votes

These numbers are subject to nearly hourly changes, however, as votes continued to be counted in each state.

A win for Mr Biden in Georgia, along with a win in either Arizona or Nevada, where he is currently ahead, would also end any hopes of Mr Trump reaching the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election.

Based on CNN projections, Mr Biden currently holds 253 electoral college votes while Mr Trump has 213.

Mr Biden reassured Americans that work had already begun to assemble a transition team to grapple with the issues facing the country, namely coronavirus.

“While we’re waiting for the final results, I want people to know we are not waiting to get the work done," he said.

Mr Biden said he had met virtually with public health and economic experts, saying it is becoming “significantly more worrisome all across the country.”

High voter turnout, a large number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates have all contributed to a delay in naming the winner.

Mr Trump stayed in the White House and out of sight, as more results trickled in and expanded Mr Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania.

The president's campaign was mostly quiet on Friday, a dramatic difference from the day before, when officials held a morning call projecting confidence and then a flurry of press conferences announcing litigation in key states.

On Thursday, he advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power.

"This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Mr Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.

He pledged further legal action on Friday night, tweeting that “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!”

Mr Trump did claim that he won late on Election Night.

He also tweeted that he had “such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by,” although it was well known that votes cast before Tuesday were still being legally counted.

There have been protests in a number of US states from both sides of the political spectrum as the results of the race remains unclear, three days after Election Day.

Mr Trump has also continued to repeatedly make false claims of "fraud" in the voting and counting process - an allegation with no substantial evidence behind it.

A recount is due to take place in Georgia, while the Trump campaign has said it will seek a recount in Wisconsin alongside existing legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada.

There has already been one small victory for Mr Trump's legal team, on Thursday a court order gave Republicans permission to observe counting in Pennsylvania from a distance of six feet.

Pennsylvania was a key battleground state which Mr Trump won from the Democrats in 2016, while Georgia has been a Republican stronghold at every presidential election since 1996.

Military votes in Georgia still need to be added, but with 99% of the vote counted, Biden is now firm favourite to become the 46th president of the US.

Counting is also still ongoing in Arizona and Nevada, two states where Biden is extending his lead.

What happened between Thursday and Friday?

The US election race is now entering its final stretch - with much of the action happening overnight in the UK given the time difference.

On Friday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not be commenting on the race while votes were still being counted.

Quizzed on whether he would miss Donald Trump should the President lose, Mr Johnson said: "The Prime Minister of the UK is always going to work very closely with whoever is the US President".

Joe Biden is now ahead in the four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada and needs just 17 more electoral college votes to win.

Mr Trump is behind on 213 electoral college votes.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes would be enough to take Mr Biden over the top, as would wins from two of Arizona, Nevada or Georgia.

North Carolina and Alaska, which are still in play, are expected to be called for Trump but neither will take him over the 270 electoral college votes threshold needed to win.

Mr Biden overtook Mr Trump's lead in Pennsylvania, where the president once held a comfortable lead.

The Rust Belt state counted all election in-person ballots first, which heavily favoured the Republicans. Now, mail-in votes are being counted, which heavily favour the Democrats.

At one point, Mr Trump led in Pennsylvania by around 600,000 votes.

A similar pattern has emerged in Georgia, traditionally a Republican stronghold worth 16 electoral college votes.

Why does Donald Trump keep repeating 'fraud' allegations?

Mr Trump has sought to cast doubt on the election result, repeating baseless claims of voter fraud in a number of key battleground states.

"If you count the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," he told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

The president added: "There's been a lot of shenanigans and we can't stand for that in our country. "

Mr Trump has at no point provided any evidence of election fraud to support his claims.

The president lashed out at postal voting - despite himself voting that way - and questioned why those ballots were "so one-sided" as he told his supporters to vote in person.

He has now launched a campaign fund asking supporters to donate to "defend the integrity of our Election".

