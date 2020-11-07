Soon after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, ITV News spoke to his sister Val in Mr Biden's hometown of Wilmington in Delaware to ask her reaction to the news - only to discover that she didn't know that he had just passed the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy told Val her brother is now officially president-elect - and this is how she responded to the news.

